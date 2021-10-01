US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside could reach 93.70

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY has been rejected from YTD highs around 94.50.
  • Further losses could retest the 93.70 region near term.

DXY trades on the defensive and adds to Thursday’s pullback, gradually approaching the 94.00 neighbourhood.

Further downside could well see the 94.00 round level retested. A deeper correction is then expected to meet the next contention area near 93.70, where August’s high sits.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive stance on the index is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 91.57.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.08
Today Daily Change 34
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 94.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.04
Daily SMA50 92.83
Daily SMA100 92.05
Daily SMA200 91.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.51
Previous Daily Low 94.11
Previous Weekly High 93.53
Previous Weekly Low 92.98
Previous Monthly High 94.51
Previous Monthly Low 91.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

