US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside could reach 93.70

- DXY has been rejected from YTD highs around 94.50.
- Further losses could retest the 93.70 region near term.
DXY trades on the defensive and adds to Thursday’s pullback, gradually approaching the 94.00 neighbourhood.
Further downside could well see the 94.00 round level retested. A deeper correction is then expected to meet the next contention area near 93.70, where August’s high sits.
Looking at the broader picture, the constructive stance on the index is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 91.57.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.08
|Today Daily Change
|34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|94.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.04
|Daily SMA50
|92.83
|Daily SMA100
|92.05
|Daily SMA200
|91.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.51
|Previous Daily Low
|94.11
|Previous Weekly High
|93.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.98
|Previous Monthly High
|94.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD rises above 1.35, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades above 1.35, up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD to target $1765 and $1772 on buying resurgence
Gold price is struggling to extend Thursday’s rebound this Friday, although remains well supported at the $1750 level, as the Q4 2021 kicks off.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.