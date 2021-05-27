US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A drop to 89.20 is not ruled out

  • DXY regained the 90.00 mark although struggles to keep it.
  • The 2021 low at 89.20 (January 6) awaits further south.

DXY gives away part of Wednesday’s strong advance to levels above the 90.00 yardstick.

The rebound of the index, however, is deemed as short-lived amidst the prevailing negative stance on the dollar. That said, a deeper retracement still stays well on the cards in the short-term horizon, with the target at the YTD low at 89.20 (January 6).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.71 the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.97
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 90.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.42
Daily SMA50 91.36
Daily SMA100 91.07
Daily SMA200 91.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.11
Previous Daily Low 89.59
Previous Weekly High 90.43
Previous Weekly Low 89.65
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

