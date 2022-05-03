- The US 10-year Treasury yield has jumped since April 27, 30-bps.
- Expectations of a 50-bps rate hike by the Fed keep US Treasury yields upward pressured.
On Tuesday, the US 10-year Treasury yield registered losses of one basis point and finished around 2.979% amidst a choppy trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve May meeting.
The 10-year benchmark note began Tuesday’s session around 2.990% and reached a daily high at around 3.010%, but retreated from the YTD highs and settled around 2.979%.
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision had kept US Treasury yields in the driver’s seat since April 27, as investors expect at least a 50-bps rate hike by the Fed, alongside the beginning of the reduction of the $8.9 trillion balance sheet.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears reclaimed the 100-DMA and targets the 200-DMA at around $1835
US 10-year Treasury Yield Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical analysis perspective, the 10-year benchmark note is upward biased. However, it faces solid resistance around the 3% threshold, a level not reached since December 2018. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.44 aims lower, contrary to the 10-year graph, which means that negative divergence between the yield/oscillators could drag yields lower.
With that said, on the downside, the US 10-year T-note yield first support would be the 2.80% threshold. A break below would expose March’s 2019 2.77% high, followed by April 27 lows at 2.717%. In the event of yields plunging lower, the next stop would be March’s 28 highs at around 2.557%.
To the upside, the US 10-year T-note yield first resistance would be 3.00%. A breach of the latter would expose November 7, 2018, highs at around 3.252%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.7100 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, Fed meeting
AUD/USD pierces the 0.7100 threshold to renew its intraday high during a mostly quiet Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears reclaimed the 100-DMA and targets the 200-DMA at around $1,835
Gold spot (XAU/USD) slid below the 100-day moving average (DMA) at $1881.38 and recorded a daily close nearby on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
NZD/USD bulls step in at a critical area of weekly support
The antipodeans have been wrong-footed by a strong US dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The kiwi has been sent down to fresh cycle lows vs. the greenback where it is now consolidating.
Crypto shows signs of bouncing in May
Bitcoin ends April on a bearish note, with concerns that further downside pressure may continue. Ethereum continues to vex bulls and bears alike as ETH maintains a tight trading range. XRP struggles to hold the $0.60 value area.
China faces trouble as the EU nears embargo on russian oil
China is the world's second-largest consumer and the world’s top importer of crude oil. In the face of adversity, is its economy likely to slow down?