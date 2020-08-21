UK official: Brexit deal still doable in September if we remove unnecessary obstacles

A senior negotiating official for the UK said on Friday that they will remain in close contact with the EU over the next couple of weeks and added that a Brexit deal was still doable in September if unnecessary obstacles are removed, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We didn't get any reaction to draft text submitted to the EU."

"The EU's insistence that state aid and fisheries must be resolved first is not acceptable."

"It is not us that is slowing the talks down."

"A return agreement on migrants would be useful but the EU hasn't engaged much on it."

"Time pressure affects both sides."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD remains on the back foot after these comments and was last seen losing 0.45% on the day at 1.3152.