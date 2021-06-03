Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla struggles as retail skips it and $625 resistance bites

Tesla shares have a strong retail following but not enough!

AMC grabs the attention as Tesla struggles with $625 resistance.

TSLA shares holding 200-day moving average.

Tesla is usually a retail darling but most are preoccupied with some other retail stock now, I wonder what it could be, here's a clue it starts with A. As a result Tesla has struggled to recapture some bullish form it was exhibiting as June kicked off. The shares had looked to be in peril in late May as they broke the 200-day moving average, never a good sign, and looked to target the next key support level at $539, the low from March. However, things turned around as the Fed staved off the inflation equity bears and Nasdaq and growth stocks rallied. Tesla also caught a boost as electric vehicle stocks rallied from beaten-down positions.

Tuesday and Wednesday say a few headwinds crop up for Tesla with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Elon Musk had stoked further ire from the SEC over tweets not authorized by Tesla's lawyers, part of a settlement deal with the SEC dating back to 2018. Wednesday also saw reports surface that Tesla was having to recall nearly six thousand vehicles. The recall is to do with brake caliper bolts potentially causing a loss of tire pressure. The recall totals 5,974 Model 3 and Model Y cars in the US. Furthermore, price rises and chip issues have been hitting the headlines and Elon Musk tweeted saying "Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder – like the toilet paper shortage, but at epic scale. That said, it’s obv not a long-term issue". Good news was also on hand with trade journal Electrek reporting that Tesla is to use LG's NCMA nickel batteries. The new battery type reportedly allows for increased energy density and reduced reliance on cobalt. Electrek also adds on Thursday that Tesla has set a new world record for the quarter-mile distance at 9.2 seconds in a Tesla Model S Plaid.

TSLA stock forecast

The vehicle recall was probably the dominant theme for Tesla on Wednesday and the stock duly struggled, losing 3% on the day. TSLA shares closed at $605. The $625 resistance had been proving difficult even before news of the vehicle recall surfaced. The stock had really been sidelining with both the short-term moving averages, 9 and 21-day flat. A break of $625 may have stirred some activity for a push to $667 and a proper break of the bearish trend in place since early April. Now things look a little less rosy but still not clear cut for any strong position taking in this author's opinion. The 200-day moving average is important for any stock but Tesla has broken and rebroken it recently so not as strong a level as previously. This level is currently at $602. $591 is probably more important as a break here and the bearish trend gets added impetus and a test of $539 would seem likely. Breaking $539 may be difficult as TSLA rallied strongly not even testing it in mid-May, bottoming out at $546 instead. A break of $539 could accelerate to sub $500 as the amount of price discovery between $539 and $500 is not high.