TSLA stock rises on late 2023 start for mass Cybertruck production.

NIO stock jumps 8% on October deliveries.

Market is expecting bullish Fed pivot language on Wednesday.

After Monday's down day, it appears the market is back in good spirits with abundant earnings announcements coming out minute by minute. In the electric vehicle space, two separate announcements are boosting the share prices of two of the most-followed EV manufacturers. Tesla (TSLA) has announced the schedule for beginning commercial production on its Cybertruck. China's Nio (NIO) has released October delivery figures that have nearly tripled YoY but are down sequentially.

Tesla stock has risen 2.4% to $233, while NIO stock has advanced 8.1% to $10.45 in Tuesday's premarket.

Tesla stock news

Tesla is now pinpointing the end of 2023 as the target to begin mass commercial production of its Cybertruck model, according to a story from Reuters. Keen observers will remember that since introducing the futuristic model in 2019, Elon Musk's company has already pushed the schedule back three times. Shareholders are probably hoping this new date change sticks for once.

Tesla has not formally announced the total number of reservations for the vehicle, but crowdsourced trackers suggest the figure is over 1 million reservations. Tesla actually halted new reservations for the Cybertruck back in May. Musk said Tesla had "more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production."

Last month executives said the company's Austin, Texas plant would begin early production in the summer of 2023, which would mean it could take until sometime in 2026 for the company to deliver existing orders. Tesla will not see full Cybertruck revenue figures until the first quarter of 2024, but the news is of course something for the market to look forward to.

Nio stock news

Nio delivered 10,059 vehicles in October, a 174% jump over the same month one year ago. The bad news is that this figure dropped 7.5% from September. The company has shipped 92,493 units year to date, which is up a more measured 32% YoY.

Of the 10,059 models in October, 2,814 were ES7 SUVs, 3,050 were ET7s and 1,030 were ET5s. The ET7 sedan was just unveiled in October for the European market, where Nio has launched in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Competitor Li Auto (LI) delivered a similar number of models in October, but its delivery growth rate was a lesser 31% YoY. XPeng (XPEV) delivered 5,101 units in October, a 50% drop from last year. XPeng's deliveries have been dropping since June, but its new G9 model was just released at the very end of the month and might help out November deliveries.

Tesla, Nio stock forecasts

TSLA stock has parried recent gains in the past few day, but Tuesday seems to be a turning point higher. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed over on the daily chart, and there is little significant near-term resistance. Now above the 20-day moving average, TSLA bulls will likely make a move to the 50-day moving average, which is currently near $261. Tesla shares in the premarket are sitting right on minimal resistance from October 7 and 27, but this seems likely to be broken. The futures market is optimistic, and many observers are expecting a Fed pivot on interest rates come Wednesday.

TSLA daily chart

NIO has three price targets all arranged in short order to the upside. After a disastrous October, the MACD on this one appears to be turning a corner – the bullish crossover pattern that portends rallies. First, it needs to close above $11. NIO stock found resistance here on October 26. Then there is the 20-day moving average at $11.80 that needs to be conquered. After that is the $13 level that the share price danced around from October 10 to 18. Only after reconquering $13 will more bulls jump in order to move the stock up to the supply zone (resistance) between $16 and $16.54.