S&P 500 Index opens little changed, financial and energy shares underperform

Wall Street's main indexes stay flat on Friday.

Financial shares post losses amid falling US T-bond yields.

Defensive Real Estate Index trades in the positive territory.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the last day of the week little changed amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.04% on the day at 3,383, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.05% at 27,736 and the Nasdaq Composite was flat at 11,477.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the rate-sensitive Financials Index is staying in the negative territory amid a 2% decline in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield. The Energy Index is down 0.62% pressured by a 2.1% drop in US crude oil prices.

On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is up 0.35% as the top-performing major sector.

Despite the choppy market action witnessed in the last few days, the S&P 500 remains on track to post its highest weekly close ever. Meanwhile, the financial-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average looks to snap a two-week winning streak.

S&P 500 chart (daily)