SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise

SOFI reported earnings before market open on November 1.

SoFi Technologies reported Q3 earnings that showed robust revenue growth.

SOFI stock has jumped more than 10% in Tuesday premarket.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jetted ahead in Tuesday's premarket after the neo bank reported the bare minimum of an earnings beat. Shares have risen 10.1% to $5.99. For the third quarter, SoFi produced a GAAP loss of $-0.09 per share – one penny ahead of consensus. Revenue, however, was a tad better at $424 million, which beat consensus by $32.2 million.

SoFi Technologies earnings

Despite its continued profit losses quarter after quarter, SoFi is still growing hand over fist. Revenue rose an impressive 56% in the third quarter on a YoY basis. Maybe more importantly, that revenue growth is likely to continue. By the end of the third quarter, Sofi had added circa 10% of its total 4.7 million customers. The 424,000 new members amounted to a 69% growth rate for banking customers YoY. Cross-selling seems to be working as product growth rose 69% YoY to boot.

Management raised full-year net revenue guidance by $9 million to a range of between $1.517 billion and $1.522 billion. Consensus had been $1.5 billion. Likewise, adjusted EBITDA for the full year was revised $11 million higher to a range of between $115 million to120 million.

SoFI's customer and product growth by quarter

The lending product division rose 24% YoY, which was the sixth consecutive quarter where the growth rate increased. The second quarter saw 22% YoY growth.

Financial Services, however, was really the star. Total products in that segment increased by 83% YoY to 5.9 million. Customers are now using 2.7 million more products than existed in the year ago quarter. The Money division that involves checking and savings accounts raised its total product count to 2 million, a 72% increase YoY. The Investment segment also grew close to 70% from a year ago.

SoFi Technologies stock forecast

SoFi has two main short-term upside price targets: $6.50 and $8.40. The first comes from a mini double top in mid-September. The second higher target comes from three days of resistance in early August. Support sits at $4.80, but it is unlikely SOFI will drop that far anytime soon. This stock looks to be taking off. The only other price target comes from a late August rally that dissipated around $6.75. For now the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator looks to have crossed over and has already broken above the zero threshold about a week ago. This was one is revving up for a serious rally.