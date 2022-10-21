- SNAP stock drops 27% on revenue miss, lack of guidance.
- Snap share price is now right on the low from the covid pandemic nadir.
- Snap beat expectations for user growth.
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance. Shares fell from a regular session close of $10.79 to an after-hours close of $7.87.
Snap stock news
Snap produced $1.13 billion in revenue for the third quarter, which fell $10 million below Wall Street consensus. In most times this would not have mattered, except that it is more fodder for the bears that have staked a claim in Snap's growth slowing to a crawl. As with Facebook, now Meta Platforms (META), when user growth slows for social media companies, investors often head for the exits.
Sales were just 6% above the prior year period, and the social media outfit seemed aware that struggling to make major gains would continue when management said it would not supply guidance. This is a predictable story. Management did not supply guidance for Q3 three months ago either, and the stock price collapsed then as well. Most of the difficulties has been blamed on Apple (AAPL) unveiling new privacy protocols on its devices that stop apps like Snap from gaining better user data used for higher-priced targeted ads.
Snap's earnings were a much better story. The Evan Spiegel-founded company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08, well ahead of the $-0.01 loss expected by the Street. GAAP EPS arrived at $-0.22, two cents ahead of consensus. Management used the better earnings to unveil a $500 million share buyback program, but that did not seem to excite the market at all.
Adjusted EBITDA dropped from $174 million in the quarter one year ago to $73 million in Q3. Likewise, operating cash flow declined from $72 million to $56 million, and free cash flow plunged from $52 million to $18 million.
Good news came in the form of users. Daily active users climbed 19% YoY to $363 million. This beat consensus for 358.7 million.
Snap stock forecast
Snap stock is now trading at its covid pandemic low from March 2020. Below here is only the all-time low from December 2018 at $4.82. With a Relative Strength Index scraping the top of the oversold range since May on the weekly chart, there is not too much to get excited about. SNAP went from being a $13 billion company to a $130 billion company and has now completed the circle. A major new catalyst would need to emerge, and serious GAAP earnings, before this stock will regain any fire again.
SNAP weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
