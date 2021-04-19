Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD’s upside remains capped by 50-DMA amid mixed signals

- Silver lacks a clear directional bias, as the three-day winning streak stalls.
- RSI holds above the midline but bear cross on the 1D chart warrants caution.
- A drop towards $25.25 key support cannot be ruled out.
Having failed to find acceptance above the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at $26.06, silver (XAG/USD) sellers have fought back control on Monday.
The white metal snaps a three-day winning streak and remains trapped in a narrow range between the 50-DMA and 100-DMA barrier amid mixed technical signals. The 100-DMA support is aligned at $25.82.
On one hand, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps its range above the midline, currently at 54.94, suggesting that the upside bias remains intact.
Meanwhile, a bear cross spotted on the said time frame last week points to a potential downside. The bearish crossover got confirmed after the 21-DMA pierced through the 200-DMA from above.
Silver Price Chart: Daily
Therefore, if the selling pressure intensifies, the 100-DMA support could be put at risk once again, opening doors towards the confluence of the 21 and 200-DMAs around $25.25.
On the flip side, a daily closing is needed above the 50-DMA to negate the bearish pressures while prompting the XAG bulls to take on the March 18 high of $26.64.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|25.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.18
|Daily SMA50
|26.08
|Daily SMA100
|25.79
|Daily SMA200
|25.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25.75
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.68
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.81
