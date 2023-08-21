Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds above 100/200-hour SMAs confluence support near $22.70-65

- Silver attracts some buyers for the third successive day, though lacks bullish conviction.
- The intraday technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the $22.70-65 confluence might negate the positive outlook.
Silver trades with a positive bias for the third successive day on Monday, albeit lacks any follow-through buying and remains confined in a familiar range below the $23.00 mark through the early European session. The intraday technical setup, meanwhile, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The outlook is reinforced by the fact that the XAG/USD is holding above the $22.70-$22.65 confluence, comprising the 200-hour and the 100-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This, along with positive technical indicators on the hourly charts, suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal is to the upside. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering – are yet to confirm the positive outlook and warrant some caution for bulls.
Hence, any subsequent strength back above the $23.00 mark is more likely to confront a stiff barrier near the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged around the $23.25 region. This is closely followed by resistance near the $23.60-$23.60 horizontal zone, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $24.00 round figure. The latter coincides with the 100-day SMA and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, a sustained break below the aforementioned $22.70-$22.65 confluence support might prompt some technical selling and expose the multi-month low, around the $22.10 region touched in June. Some follow-through selling below the $22.00 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the $21.55-$21.50 area en route to the $21.00 round figure. The next relevant support is pegged near the $20.60 area, below which the downward trajectory could get extended towards challenging the $20.00 psychological mark.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|22.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.47
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|24.01
|Daily SMA200
|23.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.89
|Previous Daily Low
|22.64
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.