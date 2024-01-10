Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dips on rising US bond yields as technicals shift bearish

- Silver's decline influenced by high US bond yields, impacting the metal's trading direction.
- Technical analysis indicates a sideways yet slightly bearish trend, with key support levels in focus.
- For a potential upward shift, Silver needs to reclaim $23.00 and surpass the 100-DMA at $23.28.
Silver price slumps late in the North American session as high US Treasury bond yields hit precious metals prices across the board. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $22.70 a troy ounce, down 0.24%.
XAG/USD’s daily chart shows the non-yielding metal is trading sideways though slightly tilted to the downside. This is because Silver dropped below the 100-day moving average (DMA) on January 3. Since then, the 100-DMA remains a key resistance level respected by buyers, exacerbating Silver’s fall below $23.00.
That said, the path of least resistance is to the downside. Silver’s first support would be the January 4 low of $22.69, followed by the December 13 swing low of $22.51. Once those two levels are cleared, the next demand area would be $22.00.
Buyers must reclaim the $23.00 figure for a bullish resumption, followed by the 100-DMA at $23.28. A breach of the latter will expose the confluence of the 50 and 200-DMAs around $23.62/65.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|22.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.78
|Daily SMA50
|23.66
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.37
|Previous Daily Low
|22.9
|Previous Weekly High
|24.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.69
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains upside traction amidst risk-on trade
AUD/USD managed to partially reclaim ground lost during the previous session and refocus its trade on the 0.6700 zone following another soft prints from Australian CPI.
EUR/USD flirts with weekly peaks prior to US inflation
EUR/USD left behind Tuesday’s bearish session and rose to the 1.0970 zone on the back of renewed weakness in the greenback and steady cautiousness prior to the publication of US inflation data for the month of December.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Breaking: All Bitcoin ETFs approved by US SEC
In a landmark decision, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved all Bitcoin spot ETFs in a single, unprecedented decision on Wednesday, January 10.
Investors cautious ahead of US inflation release
Stock markets are treading water in the middle of the week, with traders probably already having an eye on tomorrow's US inflation report. It hasn't been the most lively start to the year but given how the last one ended, that was always a risk.