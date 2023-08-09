Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD continues to trade vulnerable below $23.00

- XAG/USD stands near $22.70, while bears still have the upperhand.
- The USD weakened following two consecutive sessions of strength.
- US Treasury yields stand mixed ahead of inflation data from the US from July.
In Wednesday's session, the Silver spot price XAG/USD traded with mild losses, while the USD traded weaker and corrected after two days of strength. Markets remain quiet ahead of crucial Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US from July, which will impact bond and metal price dynamics.
Considering this, the US bond yields showed a mixed performance on Wednesday. The 10-year bond yield trades at 4.01%, seeing 0.23 % losses on the day, while the 2-year yield stands at 4.76% with 0.12 % gains and the 5-year yielding 4.10%, seeing mild losses.
In terms of the next Federal Reserve (Fed) following monetary policy decisions, tightening expectations have risen. According to World Interest Rate Possibilities (WIRP) tool, the markets are currently pricing in a 15% chance of a 25 bps hike in the September meeting, while those odds rise to 30% in November. It will all come down to the incoming data, as Jerome Powell stated during the press conference after the last Fed decision.
It's worth noticing that higher interest rates tend to be negatively correlated with non-yielding precious metal prices, so traders will keep a close eye on Thursday’s CPI data from the US.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis indicates a bearish outlook for the XAG/USD in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its midline in negative territory, with a negative slope, aligning with the negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), displaying red bars, reinforcing the strong bearish sentiment. Moreover, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), supporting the idea that the bears are in command in the bigger picture.
Support levels: $22.50, $22.30, $22.00.
Resistance levels: $23.25 (200-day SMA), $23.50, $23.70, $24.00.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|22.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.33
|Daily SMA50
|23.72
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|23.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.19
|Previous Daily Low
|22.67
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly below 1.1000 on Wednesday. Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated inflation data from the US, the cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to extend its recovery.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and turned negative below 1.2750 on Wednesday. Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar managed to stage a rebound with Wall Street's main indexes trading in the red, causing the pair to turn south.
Gold: XAU/USD extends decline, approaches $1,900 Premium
Gold prices turned south in the American session, and XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month at around $1,917 a troy ounce. The US Dollar started the day giving back some of its latest gains amid the better performance of global stocks.
Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?
The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Fed’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.
DJIA stock futures rise on Wednesday ahead of Disney earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is projecting an advance at the open on Wednesday with DJIA futures advancing 0.2% at the time of writing. The index reversed course on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.16% gain.