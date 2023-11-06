Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clears part of Friday’s gains as US yields revive

- XAG/USD declined to $23.00, down by 0.80%.
- The 2,5 and 10-year yields increased by more than 1.50% during the session.
- The week’s highlight will be Chair Powell's speeches on Wednesday and Thursday.
In Monday’s session, the Silver spot price XAG/USD lost traction and declined from $23.25 to $23.00, seeing 0.80% losses on the day. Investors seem to be taking profits after last Friday’s rally, while the rising US Treasury yields also contributed to the downside.
In line with that, the 2,5 and 10-year bond rates rebounded from multi-week lows and jumped to 4.90%, 4.60% and 4.64%, respectively, all up by more than 1.50%. It's worth noticing that the US yields tend to be considered as the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding grey metal, so as the rates recovered, the XAG/USD saw red.
Focus now shifts to Wednesday's speech by Jerome Powell as investors seek further guidance for the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed). After last week’s meeting, markets are confident that the bank won’t hike again in 2023. Still, Powell’s analysis of the latest job reports data, which hinted at a cooling labor market, will shape the expectations for the next decisions.
As for now, the CME FedWatch tool indicates that the odds of a 25 bps hike in the last meeting of 2023 declined to 10%. However, those expectations will rise and fall in relation to the incoming data as Powell left the door open for further tightening in case the economic reports justify it.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Evaluating the daily chart, signs of bullish exhaustion for XAG/USD are observed, contributing to a neutral to bearish technical stance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a downward trend above its midline, suggesting diminishing bullish strength, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints lower green bars.
Support levels: $22.90,$22.80 (20-day SMA),$22.50.
Resistance levels: $23.20 (100-day SMA), $23.30 (200-day SMA), $23.70
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|23.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.74
|Daily SMA50
|22.88
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.3
|Previous Daily Low
|22.59
|Previous Weekly High
|23.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.54
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0740 as DXY recovers Premium
EUR/USD erased gains on a quiet Monday, retreating further from seven-week highs. The pair failed to hold above 1.0750 and dropped toward 1.0720 as the US Dollar recovered ground across the board, helped by higher Treasury yields.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, slides to 1.2350
GBP/USD reversed its direction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after reaching its highest level in nearly two months at 1.2430. The US Dollar rose during the American session helped by higher Treasury yields. The DXY rebounded and turned positive, rising above 105.00.
Gold extends consolidative phase below $2,000 Premium
After failing to stabilize above $2,000 in the previous week, Gold edged lower early Monday and dropped below $1,990. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Near Protocol attracts $40 million in investment as NEAR price rallies 65% ahead of developer conference
Near price has gained significantly in the past few days even as the broader market cues took a break from being bullish. The altcoin has its developer conference lined up this week, and the anticipation has resulted in not only the price action but also the observation of considerable growth in the protocol.
S&P 500 Forecast: Traders test waters on Monday following best-performing week of 2023
The S&P 500 index opened higher on Monday but somewhat gingerly. The index finished up its best-performing week of the year last Friday, rallying 5.85%. Things are less certain this week as there is a surfeit of significant economic data on the schedule, and the earnings calendar offers less appetizing releases than previous three weeks.