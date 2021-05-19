Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls trying to defend $26.70-65 resistance-turned-support

- Silver extended the overnight retracement slide and witnessed heavy selling on Wednesday.
- Mixed oscillators warrant some caution before confirming that the metal has formed a top.
- A sustained move back above the $28.25-30 region will negate any near-term negative bias.
Silver witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since early February. The commodity continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and touched an intraday low, near the $27.65 region in the last hour.
The mentioned area marks a previous strong resistance breakpoint. The next relevant support is pegged near the $27.35 area (weekly low) ahead of the $27.00 confluence – comprising 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and an ascending trend-line extending from YTD lows touched in March.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and favour intraday bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding comfortably in the bullish territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the $27.00 mark before confirming that the XAG/USD has topped out already. This, in turn, should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards 200-period SMA support, currently near the $26.25 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful move up might now confront immediate resistance near the $28.00 mark. This is closely followed by the $28.25-30 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will negate any negative bias. The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass the overnight swing highs near the $28.75 area.
Bulls might eventually lift the white metal beyond the $29.00 round-figure mark, towards the $29.30-35 intermediate hurdle en-route the key $30.00 psychological mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.70
|Today daily open
|28.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.84
|Daily SMA50
|26.02
|Daily SMA100
|26.24
|Daily SMA200
|25.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.75
|Previous Daily Low
|28.01
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
