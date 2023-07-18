Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls retain control, await a move beyond $25.00

Share:

Silver touches a fresh two-month peak on Tuesday, albeit lacks any follow-through.

The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.

Any meaningful corrective slide is more likely to get bought into and remain limited.

Silver catches fresh bids on Tuesday and climbs to over a two-month peak, albeit continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $25.00 psychological mark. The technical setup, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal is to the upside.

Last week's sustained breakout through the $24.50-$24.60 static barrier, which coincided with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-June downfall was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, along with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory, validates the outlook and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the XAG/USD.

The subsequent move up could get extended further towards the $25.50-$25.55 region, above which the XAG/USD might aim to reclaim the $26.00 round figure and then challenge the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area touched in May. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for an extension of the recent goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $22.00 mark, or a three-month low touched in June.

On the flip side, the $24.50 resistance breakpoint (61.8% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the XAG/USD could slide towards testing the $24.00 mark. This is followed by supports near the $23.65-$23.60 area and the $23.20-$23.15 zone. A convincing break below the $23.00 round figure will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.

Silver daily chart

Key levels to watch