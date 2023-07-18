Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls retain control, await a move beyond $25.00

- Silver touches a fresh two-month peak on Tuesday, albeit lacks any follow-through.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any meaningful corrective slide is more likely to get bought into and remain limited.
Silver catches fresh bids on Tuesday and climbs to over a two-month peak, albeit continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $25.00 psychological mark. The technical setup, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal is to the upside.
Last week's sustained breakout through the $24.50-$24.60 static barrier, which coincided with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-June downfall was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, along with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory, validates the outlook and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the XAG/USD.
The subsequent move up could get extended further towards the $25.50-$25.55 region, above which the XAG/USD might aim to reclaim the $26.00 round figure and then challenge the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area touched in May. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for an extension of the recent goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $22.00 mark, or a three-month low touched in June.
On the flip side, the $24.50 resistance breakpoint (61.8% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the XAG/USD could slide towards testing the $24.00 mark. This is followed by supports near the $23.65-$23.60 area and the $23.20-$23.15 zone. A convincing break below the $23.00 round figure will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|24.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.57
|Daily SMA100
|23.56
|Daily SMA200
|22.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.94
|Previous Daily Low
|24.6
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.75
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
