RBA minutes: The board agreed that additional rate hikes were likely in the coming months

The Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes have been released and they state that the board agreed that additional rate hikes were likely in the coming months.
More to come...
AUD/USD update
AUD/USD's run to the upside has stalled but a break of 0.6900 is required where otherwise, a continuation beyond 0.6920 opens a risk of a bullish continuation for the day ahead.
About the RBA minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the bounce off intraday low on RBA Minutes. RBA Minutes reject speculations favoring a pause in the rate hikes in February. Mixed sentiment, full markets may probe bulls ahead of US PMIs for February.
EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.
Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions around $1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February.
Solana: A sprint towards $30
Solana price has displayed strong bullish technicals during the first three weeks of February. At the time of writing, the Solana price stands 27% above where it once stood ten days prior. The flux of buying momentum is visible on the upright looking trend.
The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth
On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.