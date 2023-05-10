Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling gives up post-CPI gains, falls back to 1.2600

Pound Sterling gives up post-CPI gains, falls back to 1.2600

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rallies sharply versus the US Dollar (USD) after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April on Wednesday. The pair failed to hold onto its gains, however, and pulled back down to close to the 1.2600 level during the latter part of the US Session. Read More...

GBP/USD bears are moving in as the US Dollar picks up steam

GBP/USD is flat on the day after a turbulent time with the pair trading between a low of 1.2602 and a high of 1.2679. The volatility has been sparked by the US Consumer Price Index, CPI, in the New York open. Read More...
 

GBP/USD jumps to fresh one-year high around 1.2675 area amid post-US CPI USD sell-off

The GBP/USD pair catches aggressive bids during the early North American session and rallies to a fresh one-year high around the 1.2675 region following the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2619
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2497
Daily SMA50 1.2325
Daily SMA100 1.2235
Daily SMA200 1.1954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.264
Previous Daily Low 1.2578
Previous Weekly High 1.2652
Previous Weekly Low 1.2436
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2709

 

 

 
