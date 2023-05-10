GBP/USD bears are moving in as the US Dollar picks up steam

  • GBP/USD bulls are struggling in the wake of a US Dollar comeback. 
  • All eyes now turn to the BoE after the US CPI event on Wednesday. 

GBP/USD is flat on the day after a turbulent time with the pair trading between a low of 1.2602 and a high of 1.2679. The volatility has been sparked by the US Consumer Price Index, CPI, in the New York open.

Headline CPI growth in the US ended lower to 4.9% in April from 5% in March. 'Core' inflation excluding food and energy products also moderated, to 5.5% from 5.6% in March.

´´Inflation trends in the US continue to head the right direction, but still have a long way to go before they reach the Fed's 2% target. Labour market conditions still look strong, but are showing cracks under the surface, and tension remains among regional banking credit markets,´´ analysts at RBC Economics said.

´´Increasingly, we expect the Federal Reserve will have to balance risks between sticky inflation, and slowing growth momentum / tighter financial conditions. We continue to expect the move last week to be the last one this cycle, leaving the Fed on hold until later this year.´´

Consequently, the US dollar has found a bid after the initial sell-off and this is weighing on GBP/USD in late trade in the New York session. Meanwhile, eyes will now turn to 

Meanwhile, we have the next key event for GBP with the Bank of England. ´´We expect another 25bps hike in Bank Rate to 4.50%, with guidance left unchanged, meaning that the MPC will hike rates again should data justify it,´´ analysts at TD Securities said. 

´´We think it will, and expect one final 25bps hike in June to a terminal of 4.75%.´´

´´Much will hinge on the US CPI report in the near-term, but keep in mind that GBP has a propensity sell-off on BoE meetings since they started to hike last year,´´ the analysts explained. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2614
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2497
Daily SMA50 1.2325
Daily SMA100 1.2235
Daily SMA200 1.1954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.264
Previous Daily Low 1.2578
Previous Weekly High 1.2652
Previous Weekly Low 1.2436
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

