Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling faces pressure

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

Pound Sterling faces pressure as focus remains on Fed-BoE monetary policies

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops as investors turn cautious ahead of a busy week. The GBP/USD pair falls gradually ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), which are expected to leave rates unchanged for the fourth time in a row. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Oscillates in trading range above 1.2700 ahead of Fed, BoE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair remains confined in a narrow trading range above the 1.2700 mark during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key events from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2708, down 0.02% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD finds support above the 1.2700 mark, eyes on Fed, BoE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair remains well-supported above the 1.2700 mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Markets turn to a cautious mood ahead of the key two events from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and the Bank of England (BoE) on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2710, unchanged for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2699
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2711
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2703
Daily SMA50 1.2671
Daily SMA100 1.2464
Daily SMA200 1.2559
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2719
Previous Daily Low 1.2662
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2649
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2697
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2619
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2754
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2789

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD looks trapped within the current range

AUD/USD looks trapped within the current range

AUD/USD remained unable to break above the two-week consolidative phase, keeping its price action around the 0.6600 neighbourhood.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD regains some optimism ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD regains some optimism ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD picked up some pace and revisited the 1.0850 zone on the back of the inconclusive session in the US Dollar ahead of the key FOMC event.

EUR/USD News

Gold advances for a second consecutive day

Gold advances for a second consecutive day

Gold price turned south and declined below $2,040 after setting a fresh two-week high near $2,050 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.1% after US data and caused XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily gains.

Gold News

Ripple price subdued despite XRP validators commitment to adopt Rippled version 2.0.1 of XRPLedger update

Ripple price subdued despite XRP validators commitment to adopt Rippled version 2.0.1 of XRPLedger update

Ripple (XRP) price continues to harm investors as overhead pressure continues to accumulate. It comes despite recent developments in the ecosystem, where XRP validators have shown commitment to adopt Rippled version 2.0.1 of the XRPLedger update. 

Read more

Australia CPI Forecast: Easing inflation might not be enough for the RBA

Australia CPI Forecast: Easing inflation might not be enough for the RBA

The Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index rate is foreseen at 3.7% YoY in December. The Quarterly CPI inflation is expected to have eased further in the last quarter of 2023.  The Australian Dollar is bearish ahead of inflation figures and the upcoming RBA monetary policy decision.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures