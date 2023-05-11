Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling drops to lower 1.25s

Pound Sterling drops to lower 1.25s after BoE notes signs of inflation easing

The Pound Sterling (GBP) experiences heightened volatility against the US Dollar (USD) following the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday. It is trading in the lower 1.25s at the time of writing, showing a bearish short-term bias as investors digest the BoE event. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to over one-week low, eyes 1.2500 mark

The GBP/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Thursday and extends the overnight rejection slide from the 1.2680 region, a resistance marked by the top end of over a one-month-old ascending trend channel. The intraday downfall picks up pace after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its monetary policy decision and drags spot prices to over a one-week low, around the 1.2540 region during the early North American session. Read More...
GBP/USD bounces off multi-day low, climbs back to 1.2600 after BoE's 25 bps lift-off

The GBP/USD pair recovers a few pips from a four-day low touched this Thursday and bounces back above the 1.2600 round-figure mark after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its policy decision. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2507
Today Daily Change -0.0119
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 1.2626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2504
Daily SMA50 1.2337
Daily SMA100 1.224
Daily SMA200 1.1957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.268
Previous Daily Low 1.2603
Previous Weekly High 1.2652
Previous Weekly Low 1.2436
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.265
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2632
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2713
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2747

 

 

 
