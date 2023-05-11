GBP/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to over one-week low, eyes 1.2500 mark

- GBP/USD meets with aggressive supply on Thursday and retreats further from a one-year peak.
- Resurgent USD demand exerts heavy pressure as traders seem rather unimpressed by the BoE.
- The mixed technical setup suggests that spot prices could defend the ascending channel support.
The GBP/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Thursday and extends the overnight rejection slide from the 1.2680 region, a resistance marked by the top end of over a one-month-old ascending trend channel. The intraday downfall picks up pace after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its monetary policy decision and drags spot prices to over a one-week low, around the 1.2540 region during the early North American session.
The British Pound weakens across the board in the absence of any major surprises from the UK central bank, which, along with resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand, weigh heavily on the GBP/USD pair. The risk-off impulse - as depicted by a fresh leg down in the equity markets - turns out to be a key factor that benefits the safe-haven Greenback. The USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by the disappointing US macro data and a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further intraday downfall for the major.
From a technical perspective, a convincing break through the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.2580-1.2575 area, which coincides with the weekly low touched on Tuesday, is seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hour chart have been gaining negative traction and could drag the GBP/USD pair below the 1.2500 psychological mark. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in the positive territory, which should allow spot prices to defend the ascending channel support, currently around the 1.2475 area.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2575-1.2580 area, or the 100-hour SMA. This is closely followed by the 1.2600 round-figure mark, which if cleared will suggest that the corrective slide has run its course and set the stage for the resumption of the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so. The GBP/USD pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2630 region and aim to retest the YTD peak, around the 1.2680 area and challenge the trend-channel resistance, currently around the 1.2700 mark.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.254
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|1.2626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2504
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.224
|Daily SMA200
|1.1957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.268
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
