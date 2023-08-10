Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD wavers amid US CPI data; traders focus on UK’s GDP

GBP/USD wavers amid US CPI data; traders focus on UK’s GDP

With the release of US inflation data in the United States (US), exceeding the prior’s month reading but below estimations, the GBP/USD reacted upwards, reaching a fresh week high of 1.2818. Nevertheless, as US Treasury bond yields soared, the US Dollar (USD) is staging a comeback, as the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2687, down 0.24%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling comes out of fire but lands in a frying pan

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends upside swiftly as the market mood turns cheerful. The GBP/USD pair looks well-supported for now as investors hope that the British economy could avoid recession due to easing inflationary pressures and declining consumer spending. Domestically, Friday’s factory data and Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures will be in focus. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Downward momentum loses impulse – UOB

In the view of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, prospects for extra downside in GBP/USD appears diminished for the time being. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2677
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.2719
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2867
Daily SMA50 1.2757
Daily SMA100 1.26
Daily SMA200 1.2337
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2782
Previous Daily Low 1.2712
Previous Weekly High 1.2873
Previous Weekly Low 1.2621
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2755
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2808
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2834

 

 

