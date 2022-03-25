GBP/USD Forecast: Pound fluctuates between key technical levels
GBP/USD has been moving sideways in a relatively tight channel in the second half of the week. The pair needs to break out of the 1.3160-1.3200 range to determine its next short-term direction.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed on Friday that Retail Sales in the UK declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis in February after rising by 1.9% in January. This print missed the market expectation for an increase of 0.6% by a wide margin and made it difficult for the British pound to continue to gather strength. Read more...
GBP/USD turns lower for the third straight day, slides back closer to mid-1.3100s
The GBP/USD pair extended its intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped back closer to the overnight low, around the 1.3160-1.3155 area in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3225 area, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Friday and drifted into the negative territory for the third successive day. The Bank of England's softer view on the need for further rate hikes acted as a headwind for the British pound, which was further pressured by the disappointing UK macro data. Read more...
GBP/USD to tick down on BoE less aggressive policy profile – CIBC
In the view of economists at CIBC Capital Markets, financial markets look to be expecting too much tightening from the Bank of England (BoE) this year, which will weigh on sterling ahead as markets recalibrate.
“The March BoE meeting resulted in a 25bps hike to 0.75%, marking three straight hikes. However, in view of BoE warnings over rising policy risks and adjustments to policy language, we view the move as a dovish hike, and we maintain a bias towards sterling weakness over the next few months.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.32
|Daily SMA50
|1.3406
|Daily SMA100
|1.3404
|Daily SMA200
|1.3584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
