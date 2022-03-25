- GBP/USD turned lower for the third straight day following the early uptick to the 1.3225 region.
- Disappointing UK Retail Sales data weighed on sterling amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and exerted pressure.
The GBP/USD pair extended its intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped back closer to the overnight low, around the 1.3160-1.3155 area in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3225 area, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Friday and drifted into the negative territory for the third successive day. The Bank of England's softer view on the need for further rate hikes acted as a headwind for the British pound, which was further pressured by the disappointing UK macro data.
In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that monthly Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February as against market expectations for a deceleration in growth to 0.6 from the 1.9% in January. Adding to this, sales excluding fuel fell 0.7% during the reported month and also missed consensus estimates pointing to a 0.5% increase.
On the other hand, the US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday losses and continued drawing some support from rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike at the May meeting. This was seen as another factor that exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair, with bears now awaiting a convincing break below the ascending trend-channel support.
Sustained weakness below mid-1.3100s will mark a breakdown through the bearish flag pattern and pave the way for a slide towards challenging the post-BoE low, around the 1.3090 region. Some follow-through selling could drag the GBP/USD pair further towards challenging the YTD low, around the key 1.3000 psychological mark touched earlier this month.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.32
|Daily SMA50
|1.3406
|Daily SMA100
|1.3404
|Daily SMA200
|1.3584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
