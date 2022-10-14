GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to stabilize above 1.1300 to stay bullish
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and started to push lower early Friday after having reached its highest level in a week near 1.1400 late Thursday. Market participants seem to be refraining from betting on further pound strength as they wait for the UK government to take action on the mini budget.
On Thursday, reports suggesting that British Prime Minister Liz Truss was looking to make drastic changes to the mini budget amid intense political pressure caused UK gilt yields to decline and helped the British pound outperform its rivals. Additionally, the Bank of England (BoE) accepted nearly 4 billion sterling of offers in its daily index-linked and long-dated gilt-purchase operations. Meanwhile, the risk rally that was triggered after the US inflation data made it difficult for the dollar to stay resilient and provided another boost to GBP/USD in the American session. Read more...
GBP/USD to avoid a new low on UK fiscal rethink, but a lasting race higher is unlikely – SocGen
Talk of a fiscal policy u-turn in the United Kingdom has helped the mood. However, the GBP/USD pair is unlikely to stage a sustained rally for the time being, economists at Société Générale report.
“A rethink on fiscal policy would be embarrassing to the new Government, but long gilts and sterling ought to benefit.”
“Talk of a break of GBP/USD parity should fade away, particularly if the MPC matches the Fed’s rate move in early November (we expect 75 bps from each of them and wouldn’t be surprised if the UK MPC were to deliver 1%). However, this week’s UK output data suggest the economy may have slipped into recession in Q3, and the possibility of escalation in the war in Ukraine, or of a cold winter triggering power cuts, will continue to hang over sterling.” Read more...
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1300 mark amid a pickup in USD demand
The GBP/USD pair faces rejection near a descending trend-line resistance extending from late August and edges lower on the last day of the week. The pair drops to the 1.1255-1.1250 area during the early part of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak.
The US dollar attracts some dip-buying on Friday stalls the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the post-US CPI swing high, which, in turn, exerts downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The early optimistic move in the equity markets fizzles out rather quickly amid concerns about a deeper global economic downturn. This, along with the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, helps revive demand for the safe-haven greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1191
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0133
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17
|Today daily open
|1.1324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1151
|Daily SMA50
|1.1532
|Daily SMA100
|1.1862
|Daily SMA200
|1.249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1381
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1774
