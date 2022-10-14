  • GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure on Friday and snaps a two-day winning streak.
  • Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, recession fears revive the USD demand and act as a headwind.
  • Bulls also turn cautious ahead of the last day of the BoE’s emergency gilt purchase program.

The GBP/USD pair faces rejection near a descending trend-line resistance extending from late August and edges lower on the last day of the week. The pair drops to the 1.1255-1.1250 area during the early part of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak.

The US dollar attracts some dip-buying on Friday stalls the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the post-US CPI swing high, which, in turn, exerts downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The early optimistic move in the equity markets fizzles out rather quickly amid concerns about a deeper global economic downturn. This, along with the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, helps revive demand for the safe-haven greenback.

Furthermore, traders opt to lighten their bullish bets around the British pound amid nervousness over any sudden moves on the last day of the Bank of England's temporary gilt purchases program. That said, talks about the reversal of the new UK government's vast tax cuts announced in September act as a tailwind for sterling and help limit deer losses for the GBP/USD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.

There isn't any relevant macro data due for release from the UK on Friday. The US economic docket, meanwhile, features the release of monthly Retail Sales figures, the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations Index. This, along with the US bond yields, speeches by influential FOMC members and the broader market risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1281
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.1324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1151
Daily SMA50 1.1532
Daily SMA100 1.1862
Daily SMA200 1.249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1381
Previous Daily Low 1.1058
Previous Weekly High 1.1496
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1257
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0804
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1451
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1577
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1774

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops towards 0.9750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data

EUR/USD drops towards 0.9750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data

EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9800, as the US dollar stages a decent comeback, despite the risk-rally on European markets and weaker Treasury yields. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1300 amid falling Gilt yields, US data eyed

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1300 amid falling Gilt yields, US data eyed

GBP/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.1300, as UK Gilt yields tumble on the final day of the BOE bond buyback. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off weaker yields and rebounds ahead of the Retail Sales and UoM Consumer Sentiment data.

GBP/USD News

Gold pares weekly losses below $1,700 ahead of US consumer-centric data

Gold pares weekly losses below $1,700 ahead of US consumer-centric data

Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,670, extending the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight low, as global markets turn cautiously optimistic ahead of Friday’s key US consumer-centric data.

Gold News

Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90

Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90

XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.

Read more

US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium

US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise

Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures