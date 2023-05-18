Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low

GBP/USD retreats from 200-SMA, weekly resistance line, Cable bears eye 1.2425

GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend despite positing mild losses around 1.2480 during early Thursday, fading the previous day’s bounce off a three-week low.

In doing so, the Pound Sterling takes a U-turn from the convergence of the 200-SMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from May 10, close to 1.2490 at the latest. Adding strength to the pullback moves are the steady RSI (14) line and sluggish MACD signals. Read more...

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 as UK Inflation shows no evidence of ditching double-digit territory

The GBP/USD pair has gauged an intermediate support around 1.2480 after a mild correction and is looking to reclaim the psychological resistance of 1.2500. The Cable is expected to get stronger due to a correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY) and an absence of evidence of United Kingdom inflation softening ahead.

S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses in early Asia followed by a meaningful bullish Wednesday as the White House and Republican leaders are expected to approve the deal of raising the US debt ceiling. However, spending initiatives for the budget will get compromised as each member who attended US debt-ceiling talks admitted that a raise in the US borrowing cap along with a higher spending budget will be a disaster for the economy. The overall market mood is indicating that investors have underpinned the risk-appetite theme. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.249
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2489
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2516
Daily SMA50 1.238
Daily SMA100 1.2258
Daily SMA200 1.1965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2547
Previous Daily Low 1.2465
Previous Weekly High 1.268
Previous Weekly Low 1.244
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2516
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2454
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2419
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2617

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

