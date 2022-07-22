GBP/USD drops below 1.0200 on USD rebound, focus on UK Retail Sales, PMIs

GBP/USD pares the first weekly gains in four as it takes offers around 1.1960 to refresh intraday low heading into the London open on Friday. The Cable pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s broad recovery ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1958
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.1984
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.202
Daily SMA50 1.2259
Daily SMA100 1.2587
Daily SMA200 1.3039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2004
Previous Daily Low 1.189
Previous Weekly High 1.2039
Previous Weekly Low 1.176
Previous Monthly High 1.2617
Previous Monthly Low 1.1934
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1961
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1934
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1801
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2143

 

GBP/USD forms a short-term bearish reversal pattern [Video]

GBP/USD is falling towards 1.19221 as political uncertainty in the UK offsets aggressive BOE, tightening expectations ahead of the ECB's crucial decision, while the US dollar recovers losses amid a shift in risk sentiment. As we can see on the one-hour chart, after riding an uptrend for one week, buyers finally gave up around 1.20334, encouraging GBP/USD bears to unleash their power and form a bearish reversal. a reversal.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback. DXY pares the first weekly loss in four as traders await flash US PMIs for July, FOMC. Political, Brexit crisis in the UK keeps bears hopeful ahead of British Retail Sales for June, Flash PMIs for July.

GBP/USD News

