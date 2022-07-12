Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays pressured near two-year low around 1.1900

That said, multiple key British diplomats ranging from ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, not to forget present UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi, all are in the race to become the British President after sacking Boris Johnson. While Brexit is the key aspect to favor the candidature, tax cuts are being heard as the promise to win the favor.

GBP/USD bears flirt with the 1.1900 threshold during Tuesday’s Asian session, after refreshing the two-year low around 1.1845 the previous day. The Cable pair’s latest losses could be linked to the political moves in the UK, as well as fears of recession.

On the four-hour scale, the cable has given a downside break of the symmetrical triangle. The downward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned pattern is plotted from July 4 high at 1.2161 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from Wednesday’s low at 1.1876. Also, the horizontal resistance placed from June 14 at 1.1934 will remain a critical resistance for the cable.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 1.1882-1.1897 in the Asian session. The cable has shown a mild consolidation after a vertical downside move. The asset tumbled significantly on Monday after surrendering the psychological support of 1.2000. The asset is hovering around the fresh two-year low at 1.1866.

