GBP/USD outlook: Bears continue to struggle at 1.30 support but remain in play

Cable remains biased lower, but bears continue to struggle at psychological 1.30 support and unable to clearly break lower for over one month.

Technical studies on daily and weekly charts show strong negative momentum, with bearish signals being reinforced by 5/200WMA death-cross and likely repeated monthly close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.3164 (38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249 rally). Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slides further below 1.3000 mark, seems vulnerable near YTD low

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery and met with a fresh supply near the 1.3040 region on Tuesday amid sustained US dollar buying. The pair turned lower for the fourth successive day and weakened further below the 1.3000 psychological mark during the early North American session.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction or register any meaningful recovery suggests that the recent bearish trend might still be far from being over. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in bearish territory. Read more...

GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from sub-1.3000 levels, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair recovered over 50 pips from the early European session low and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3040 region in the last hour.

The pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.3000 psychological mark and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the four-day low touched earlier this Tuesday. The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to snap three days of the losing streak and reverse a major part of the previous day's losses. The US dollar eased a bit from a fresh two-year high amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, offered some support to spot prices. Read more...