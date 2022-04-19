- GBP/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from sub-1.3000 levels on Tuesday.
- Softer US bond yields held the USD bulls on the defensive and extended support.
- Bets for a more aggressive Fed should limit losses for the USD and cap the major.
The GBP/USD pair recovered over 50 pips from the early European session low and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3040 region in the last hour.
The pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.3000 psychological mark and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the four-day low touched earlier this Tuesday. The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to snap three days of the losing streak and reverse a major part of the previous day's losses. The US dollar eased a bit from a fresh two-year high amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, offered some support to spot prices.
Apart from this, signs of stability in the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven buck. On the other hand, the British pound drew support from some cross-driven strength stemming from a blowout rally in the GBP/JPY cross. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the GBP/USD pair's modest intraday uptick. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would deliver multiple 50 bps rate hikes to combat stubbornly high inflation. Moreover, St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday that the US central bank shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 bps. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and limit the downside for the buck. This, in turn, suggests that the GBP/USD pair's attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US housing market data and a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3103
|Daily SMA50
|1.3252
|Daily SMA100
|1.3346
|Daily SMA200
|1.3518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3065
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3042
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
