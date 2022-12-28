GBP/USD battles with 200-day SMA as pullback extends
GBPUSD has been edging higher after finding its feet at the all-time low of 1.0324 in late September. Even though the pair has staged a strong rebound, it is currently experiencing a downside correction, with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) acting as a strong floor.
The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bearish forces are in control. Specifically, the RSI slid below its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is declining below its red signal line in the positive territory. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2000 fails
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having tested 1.2000 earlier in the day on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook shows that the bearish bias stays intact and additional losses could be witnessed in case 1.2000 turns into resistance.
On Tuesday, the sharp increase witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar hold its ground against its major rivals in the second half of the day and forced GBP/USD to edge lower. Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day. If Wall Street's main indexes gain traction after the opening bell, the US Dollar could lose interest and help GBP/USD stage a rebound and vice versa. Read more...
GBP/USD, steady above 1.2020, approaches session highs at 1.2055
Sterling’s reversal from the intra-day high of 1.2055 seen on the early European session opening has been supported near 1.2020, and the pair picked up again to reach the 1.2040 area so far.
On a wider perspective, the GBP/USD remains practically unchanged on the daily chart, hovering within the lower range of the 1.20s after the reversal from six-month highs at 1.2450 seen last week. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2178
|Daily SMA50
|1.1858
|Daily SMA100
|1.1671
|Daily SMA200
|1.2063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
