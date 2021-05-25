Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rise hobbled by Brexit friction

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls gearing up for a move beyond 1.4235 (YTD tops)
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on Monday, albeit attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 1.4100 mark and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. In the absence of any fresh fundamental developments, fears over the long-term impact of Brexit and the economic damage from the pandemic acted as a headwind for the British pound. That said, the optimistic outlook for the UK economy – amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the easing of lockdown measures – helped limit the downside. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling's rise hobbled by Brexit friction, rising UK covid cases
Fed fuel as its limits – sterling is struggling to take advantage of dollar weakness and that may indicate an inability to reach higher ground. While EUR/USD has hit new highs, GBP/USD is lagging behind.
There are two reasons for the pound's issues. First, Brexit refuses to die, and with it, the frictions around the Northern Ireland protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated there can be no changes to the agreement signed, angering London. Read more...
GBP/USD eases from tops, struggles to find acceptance above 1.4200 mark
The GBP/USD pair spiked to fresh daily tops during the early European session, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.4200 mark and quickly retreated around 30-35 pips in the last hour. The pair was last seen trading near the 1.4175-80 region, still up nearly 0.20% for the day.
The pair built on the previous day's goodish intraday rebound from the vicinity of the 1.4100 mark and gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday amid sustained US dollar selling bias. The White House pared down the infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion and eased fears about runaway inflation in the US. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4029
|Daily SMA50
|1.3905
|Daily SMA100
|1.3849
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4172
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4242
