Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from one-week high

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound capitalizes on UK inflation data, upside potential limited
GBP/USD has managed to post small daily gains on Tuesday and preserved its bullish momentum so far on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that inflation in November rose at a stronger pace than expected. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements, however, the pair is likely to have a hard time breaking above 1.3300. Read more...
GBP/USD retreats from one-week high, up little around mid-1.3200s ahead of US data/FOMC
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated a few pips from over one-week high touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.3200s, up only 0.10% for the day. Read more...
GBP/USD fades UK CPI-led bullish spike to weekly high, back below mid-1.3200s
The GBP/USD pair shot to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.3260-65 region in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK inflation figures, albeit quickly retreated a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading with only modest intraday gains, just below mid-1.3200s. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3313
|Daily SMA50
|1.3502
|Daily SMA100
|1.3632
|Daily SMA200
|1.3778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3191
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.332
