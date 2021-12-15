GBP/USD retreats from one-week high, up little around mid-1.3200s ahead of US data/FOMC

- GBP/USD shot to over a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI.
- Omicron fears, reduced BoE rate hike bets held back bulls from placing fresh bets.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated a few pips from over one-week high touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.3200s, up only 0.10% for the day.
The pair gained strong positive traction following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures and built on the previous day's modest bounce from sub-1.3200 levels. In fact, the headline CPI climbed 0.7% MoM in November and accelerated to 5.1% YoY from 4.2% previous. This was well above consensus estimates and the fastest rise since September 2008. Adding to this, core CPI also surpassed expectations and jumped 4% YoY and provided a goodish lift to the British pound.
Investors, however, remain uncertain about the economic recovery in the short term amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This, along with the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions, did little to revive hopes for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England and acted as a headwind for the British pound. Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone around the US dollar kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The greenback continued drawing some support from growing market acceptance that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. The money markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual liftoff by June 2022 and another rate hike as early as November. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and led to the GBP/USD pair's intraday pullback of around 30 pips.
Market participants now look forward to the November US monthly Retail Sales data for some short-term trading impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, due to be announced later during the US session. The Fed's strategy on interest rate hikes will influence the near-term USD price dynamics. This, along with the BoE monetary policy decision on Thursday will determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3252
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3313
|Daily SMA50
|1.3502
|Daily SMA100
|1.3632
|Daily SMA200
|1.3778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3191
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
