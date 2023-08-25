Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD renews 2.5-month low near 1.2550 as Fed

GBP/USD Forecast: Can Pound Sterling stage a correction following Thursday's slump?
GBP/USD lost more than 100 pips on Thursday and continued to stretch lower early Friday, touching its weakest level since early June below 1.2600. The US Dollar's reaction to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium could drive the pair's action ahead of the weekend.
The USD benefited from risk aversion on Thursday and outperformed its rivals, with the US Dollar Index climbing to a fresh multi-month high above 104.00. Early Friday, the modest improvement seen in market mood helps the pair find support but investors are likely to refrain from betting on a steady upward correction ahead of Powell. Read more...
GBP/USD renews 2.5-month low near 1.2550 as Fed, BoE leaders brace for Jackson Hole showdown
GBP/USD bears are on full steam while refreshing the 10-week low around 1.2550 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, as well as ignoring the upbeat sentiment data flashed at home.
Early Friday in Asia, the UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence for August recovered -25.0 from -30.0 versus -29.0 expected. With this, Britain’s private consumer sentiment gauge marked the biggest improvement since April. It’s worth noting, however, that the deterioration in the UK Retail Sales and PMIs have previously renewed the British recession woes and hence allow Pound Sterling bears to ignore the mid-tier data. Read more...
Pound Sterling remains delicate on cautious outlook due to tight monetary policy
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is consistently facing a sell-off due to the widening consequences of a historically aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD prints a fresh 11-week low amid bearish market sentiment and rising risks of a recession in the UK economy.
The UK’s persistent Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and eventually declining real income of households have resulted in weaker Retail Sales, portraying a bleak demand environment. This has compelled firms to operate at lower capacity. Market participants expect that the consequences of higher interest rates by the BoE will expand further as the central bank prepares to tighten monetary policy further in September. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2619
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2734
|Daily SMA50
|1.2793
|Daily SMA100
|1.2638
|Daily SMA200
|1.2396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2729
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2827
