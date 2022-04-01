Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow band below mid-1.3100s

GBP/USD Forecast: Further losses likely with a drop below 1.3100
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Thursday and has started to edge lower in the early European session on Friday. The pair is closing in on 1.3100 support and the bearish pressure could increase in case that level fails.
Escalating geopolitical tensions on Russia's decision to force buyers to pay for Russian gas in roubles forced investors to seek refuge late Thursday. Moreover, Russian forces are reportedly relocating and reorganising rather than pulling back, reviving concerns over a prolonged military conflict. Read more...
GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow band below mid-1.3100s, NFP awaited
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, below the mid-1.3100s through the early European session.
The pair, so far, has struggled to capitalize on this week's goodish rebound from mid-1.3000s and extended its sideways/consolidative price move for the second successive day on Friday. The British pound drew some support from Thursday's better-than-expected release of the final UK GPD print, which showed that the economy expanded by 1.3% in Q4 2021 as against the 1.0% estimated. That said, the Bank of England's sofer tone over the need for further interest rate hikes, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD: Bearish pressure to increase in case the 1.31 level fails
GBP/USD has started to edge lower ahead of key US data. Further losses are likely with a drop below 1.31, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
“A risk-averse market environment is likely to cause GBP/USD to stay under bearish pressure and the US jobs report could further weigh on the pair. A positive shift in risk sentiment accompanied by an NFP-inspired dollar weakness could open the door for a rebound but this seems to be the less likely scenario.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3137
|Daily SMA50
|1.3356
|Daily SMA100
|1.3386
|Daily SMA200
|1.3564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
