Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow band below mid-1.3100s

GBP/USD Forecast: Further losses likely with a drop below 1.3100

GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Thursday and has started to edge lower in the early European session on Friday. The pair is closing in on 1.3100 support and the bearish pressure could increase in case that level fails.

Escalating geopolitical tensions on Russia's decision to force buyers to pay for Russian gas in roubles forced investors to seek refuge late Thursday. Moreover, Russian forces are reportedly relocating and reorganising rather than pulling back, reviving concerns over a prolonged military conflict. Read more...

GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow band below mid-1.3100s, NFP awaited

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, below the mid-1.3100s through the early European session.

The pair, so far, has struggled to capitalize on this week's goodish rebound from mid-1.3000s and extended its sideways/consolidative price move for the second successive day on Friday. The British pound drew some support from Thursday's better-than-expected release of the final UK GPD print, which showed that the economy expanded by 1.3% in Q4 2021 as against the 1.0% estimated. That said, the Bank of England's sofer tone over the need for further interest rate hikes, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD: Bearish pressure to increase in case the 1.31 level fails

GBP/USD has started to edge lower ahead of key US data. Further losses are likely with a drop below 1.31, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

“A risk-averse market environment is likely to cause GBP/USD to stay under bearish pressure and the US jobs report could further weigh on the pair. A positive shift in risk sentiment accompanied by an NFP-inspired dollar weakness could open the door for a rebound but this seems to be the less likely scenario.” Read more...