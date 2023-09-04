Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regains footing above 1.2600

GBP/USD regains footing above 1.2600, amid mixed US data, Labor Day holiday

The British Pound (GBP) rebounds at around last Friday’s low of 1.2580s against the Greenback (GBP) and recovered the 1.2600 figure on Monday amid thin liquidity conditions in observance of the US Labor Day. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2630. Read More...

Pound Sterling clings to gains amid upbeat market sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) strives for a meaningful recovery after an intense sell-off, which was propelled by deepening recession risks. The recovery attempt by the GBP/USD pair seems delicate as UK factory activities face the wrath of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Britain firms have shifted their focus on stabilizing margins and easing cost pressures by cutting inventories and the labor force. Going forward, transferring the benefit of easing cost pressures from firms to the end-consumer might ease inflationary pressures on households. Read More...
 

GBP/USD attracts some buyers above the 1.2600 area, lacks bullish conviction

The GBP/USD pair recovers some recent losses and holds above the 1.2600 mark during the early European session on Monday. The major pair currently trades around 1.2612, gaining 0.17% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2627
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2693
Daily SMA50 1.2777
Daily SMA100 1.265
Daily SMA200 1.2416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2713
Previous Daily Low 1.2578
Previous Weekly High 1.2746
Previous Weekly Low 1.2563
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2629
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2491
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2405
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2812

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800 Premium

EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800

EUR/USD recorded gains on Monday, although it failed to sustain above 1.0800. The pair experienced a rebound following Friday's lowest close in two months, benefiting from a decline of the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the Final Service PMIs and the US Factory Orders data are due. 

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD steady around 0.6460 ahead of the RBA Premium

AUD/USD steady around 0.6460 ahead of the RBA

AUD/USD rose on Monday, recovering some of Friday's losses. The pair is currently hovering around the 20-day SMA at 0.6460, as investors await the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting. No change is expected.

AUD/USD News

Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed

Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed

Gold price remains depressed around $1,938, extending Friday’s pullback from the monthly high after a downbeat start to the week. The yellow metal marked a dull performance the previous day amid the United States Labor Day Holiday. 

Gold News

USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million

USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million

Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.

Read more

September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO

September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO

The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities. 

Read more

