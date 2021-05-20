Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovering from the Fed?

GBP/USD: Virus variants concerns to hobble sterling
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.41 as the pair tries to recover from the Fed's subtle hint of tapering bond buys. However, virus variants risk the UK's reopening and weigh on sterling, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“The UK may dilute plans to relax COVID-19 rules on June 21 due to worries about the India variant. The new worries about delaying the reopening come despite reassurances that existing vaccines cope with the variant. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed calm about the matter, but Health Minister Matt Hancock's concerns may now take over. A limited reopening means less economic activity.” Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Recovering from the Fed? Not so fast, as sterling faces UK reopening risks
Freedom Day may be less free than anticipated – The UK may dilute plans to relax COVID-19 rules on June 21 due to worries about the India variant. While the number of people infected with the B.1.617.2 strain of coronavirus remains small, it is growing rapidly – 28% from Monday to Wednesday.
The new worries about delaying the reopening come despite reassurances that existing vaccines cope with the variant. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed calm about the matter, but Health Minister Matt Hancock's concerns may now take over. A limited reopening means less economic activity. Read more...
GBP/USD clings to modest gains around 1.4130-35 region, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below mid-1.4100s.
The pair stalled the previous day's corrective slide from the 1.4200 mark and regained some positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Despite hints that the Fed has begun debating on QE tapering, the USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4142
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.4115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3985
|Daily SMA50
|1.3892
|Daily SMA100
|1.3833
|Daily SMA200
|1.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 level, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy