Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovering from the Fed?

GBP/USD: Virus variants concerns to hobble sterling

GBP/USD is hovering above 1.41 as the pair tries to recover from the Fed's subtle hint of tapering bond buys. However, virus variants risk the UK's reopening and weigh on sterling, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

“The UK may dilute plans to relax COVID-19 rules on June 21 due to worries about the India variant. The new worries about delaying the reopening come despite reassurances that existing vaccines cope with the variant. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed calm about the matter, but Health Minister Matt Hancock's concerns may now take over. A limited reopening means less economic activity.”  Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovering from the Fed? Not so fast, as sterling faces UK reopening risks

Freedom Day may be less free than anticipated – The UK may dilute plans to relax COVID-19 rules on June 21 due to worries about the India variant. While the number of people infected with the  B.1.617.2 strain of coronavirus remains small, it is growing rapidly – 28% from Monday to Wednesday. 

The new worries about delaying the reopening come despite reassurances that existing vaccines cope with the variant. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed calm about the matter, but Health Minister Matt Hancock's concerns may now take over. A limited reopening means less economic activity.  Read more...

GBP/USD clings to modest gains around 1.4130-35 region, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains through the early North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below mid-1.4100s.

The pair stalled the previous day's corrective slide from the 1.4200 mark and regained some positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Despite hints that the Fed has begun debating on QE tapering, the USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.4142
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.4115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3985
Daily SMA50 1.3892
Daily SMA100 1.3833
Daily SMA200 1.3491
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4201
Previous Daily Low 1.41
Previous Weekly High 1.4166
Previous Weekly Low 1.3982
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4138
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4162
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4037
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3974
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4177
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.424
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4278

 

 

