Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints the first daily loss in three

GBP/USD justifies downbeat UK retail spending to reverse from 50-SMA to 1.2750
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 1.2755, posting the first daily loss in three amid early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies downbeat UK data while reversing from the 50-SMA within a three-week-old bearish channel.
The latest survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) marked the weakest Retail Sales growth in 15 months as it prints the 1.8% YoY figure for July versus 4.2% prior. Following the data release, the BRC said, per Reuters, that the British retailers suffered from heavy rain in July on top of the impact of high inflation with sales growth dropping to an 11-month low. Read more...
GBP/USD extends its recovery to near 1.2800 amid mixed sentiment
The GBP/USD pair extended its recovery but holds below 1.2800 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the Greenback against a weighted basket of currencies used by US trade partners, remains sideways around 102.07.
The Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that the central bank's interest rate rises have begun to affect inflation. He noted that there are risks on both sides of UK inflation, but he expects it to return to its target in the first half of 2025 and decrease to 5% by the end of the current year. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2761
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.289
|Daily SMA50
|1.2744
|Daily SMA100
|1.2591
|Daily SMA200
|1.2324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2789
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2713
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.276
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2888
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6500 after mixed China's trade data
AUD/USD is trading under decent selling pressure, eyeing 0.6500 early Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar strength, in the face of hawkish Fed commentary and a negative shift in the market sentiment. Australian sentiment and mixed Chinese trade data fail to impress the Aussie.
USD/JPY recaptures 143.00 amid fresh US Dollar buying
USD/JPY is extending gains beyond 143.00, building on the previous day's goodish rebound from mid-141.00s early Tuesday. The pair benefits from souring risk sentiment-driven broad US Dollar demand and mixed Japanese data.
Gold drops back closer to $1,930 level amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $1,931 area during the Asian session. The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold above a three-and-half-week low touched last Friday.
Upcoming $525 million worth of token unlocks may leave late sellers behind
Token unlocks events in the cryptocurrency realm tend to trigger panic selling, particularly when traders or investors (or both) anticipate a drop in prices. The reverse is true for bull markets, as crypto prices are steered by a progressive demand surge.
Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week
The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.