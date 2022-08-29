GBP/USD outlook: Cable continues to trend lower on rising dollar, pandemic low coming in focus
Cable remains in strong defensive mode and accelerates below 1.17 handle in early Monday, hitting new lowest since March 2020.
Fresh dollar’s strength following Fed Powell’s signals of extended period of higher interest rates and slower economic growth, in fight to restore price stability, further deflated sterling, which closed in red for the second consecutive week and posted new 2022 low on Monday.
The pair is on track for a massive monthly loss (over 4% so far) that weighs on sentiment and adds to scenario of retesting pandemic spike low at 1.1410. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound remains fragile amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Monday and touched its weakest level since March 2020 at 1.1650 before erasing a small portion of its daily losses. Since UK markets will remain closed due to the Summer Bank Holiday on Monday, the pair could stay in a consolidation phase during the first half of the day.
In his opening remarks delivered at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminded markets that they will not rush to loosen the policy once they move it into restrictive territory. "Restoring price stability will take some time, require using central bank's tools forcefully," Powell said and repeated that they will continue to monitor the data before deciding on the next policy step. Read more...
GBP/USD finds some support near mid-1.1600s, not out of the woods yet amid bullish USD
The GBP/USD pair extends Friday's sharp retracement slide from the 1.1900 round figure and continues losing ground for the second straight day. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to the lowest level since March 2020, around mid-1.1600s during the first half of trading on Monday and is sponsored by strong follow-through US dollar buying.
During his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell squashed hopes of a dovish pivot and signalled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation. This, in turn, lifts bets for a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting and triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood pushes the safe-haven USD to a 20-year peak and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.169
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.1739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2022
|Daily SMA50
|1.2049
|Daily SMA100
|1.2305
|Daily SMA200
|1.2835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1733
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1717
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.