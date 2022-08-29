GBP/USD outlook: Cable continues to trend lower on rising dollar, pandemic low coming in focus

Cable remains in strong defensive mode and accelerates below 1.17 handle in early Monday, hitting new lowest since March 2020.

Fresh dollar’s strength following Fed Powell’s signals of extended period of higher interest rates and slower economic growth, in fight to restore price stability, further deflated sterling, which closed in red for the second consecutive week and posted new 2022 low on Monday.

The pair is on track for a massive monthly loss (over 4% so far) that weighs on sentiment and adds to scenario of retesting pandemic spike low at 1.1410. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound remains fragile amid risk aversion

GBP/USD has edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Monday and touched its weakest level since March 2020 at 1.1650 before erasing a small portion of its daily losses. Since UK markets will remain closed due to the Summer Bank Holiday on Monday, the pair could stay in a consolidation phase during the first half of the day.

In his opening remarks delivered at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminded markets that they will not rush to loosen the policy once they move it into restrictive territory. "Restoring price stability will take some time, require using central bank's tools forcefully," Powell said and repeated that they will continue to monitor the data before deciding on the next policy step. Read more...

GBP/USD finds some support near mid-1.1600s, not out of the woods yet amid bullish USD

The GBP/USD pair extends Friday's sharp retracement slide from the 1.1900 round figure and continues losing ground for the second straight day. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to the lowest level since March 2020, around mid-1.1600s during the first half of trading on Monday and is sponsored by strong follow-through US dollar buying.

During his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell squashed hopes of a dovish pivot and signalled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation. This, in turn, lifts bets for a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting and triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood pushes the safe-haven USD to a 20-year peak and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...