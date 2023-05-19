Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD outlook – Bears to position for attack at key supports

Share:

GBP/USD Outlook: Further decline remain on the cards, eyes Fed Powell’s speech

The GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 1.2400 mark through the Asian session on Friday and consolidating its recent decline to over a three-week low. The British Pound (GBP) continues to be undermined by expectations that fewer rate increases by the Bank of England (BoE) will be needed in the coming months to bring down inflation. The bets were lifted by rather unimpressive UK jobs data released on Tuesday and less hawkish remarks by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday. During a speech at the annual British Chamber of Commerce Conference, Bailey said that there were some signs of a cooling of inflation and that the labour market is loosening a little.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stands tall near the seven-week high touched the previous day and turns out to be another factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of the recent hawkish signals from several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, the optimism over a US debt ceiling deal remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to underpin the Greenback. Read more ...

GBP/USD outlook: Bears to position for attack at key supports

Cable is consolidating after 0.6% drop on Thursday, as bears faced headwinds at 1.2400 zone, prompting some profit-taking. Upticks seen as price adjustment ahead of fresh push lower and expected to stall under 1.2470 zone (5DMA / broken Fibo 23.6% of 1.1802/1.2679), to offer better levels for attack at strong supports at 1.2344/35 (Fibo 38.2% / top of rising daily cloud).

Bearishly aligned daily studies support scenario as 14-d momentum is still in negative territory and MA’s (5/10/20) formed multiple bear-crosses. Caution on close above 1.2470, which would weaken bears, but lift through 1.2514 (converged 10/20DMA) is needed to confirm signal and bring bulls back to play. Read more ...

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week low amid softer USD, lacks bullish conviction

The GBP/USD pair shows some resilience below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest recovery from sub-1.2400 levels, or over a three-week low touched the previous day. Spot prices trade with a mildly positive bias, around the 1.2425-1.2430 region, through the first half of the European session, albeit lacks bullish conviction.

The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a further rise in the global equity markets - prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair. However, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, along with the latest optimism over the potential of lifting the US debt ceiling, could help limit the downside for the USD. This, in turn, holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the major and caps gains. Read more ...