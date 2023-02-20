Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD oscilates in low volumes around Friday's high

GBP/USD oscilates in low volumes around Friday's high but bears are lurking

GBP/USD corrected from the low 1.19s on Friday, denting the bear's dominance ahead of a US holiday on Monday as traders squared up into the long weekend. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near 1.2050 and remains in consolidation between the day's low of 1.2014 and 1.2056. Read More...

GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains amid modest USD uptick, holds above 1.2000 mark

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers near the 1.2055 area on Monday and stalls its recovery move from the lowest level since January 6 touched on Friday. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Further losses likely below 1.2100 – UOB

GBP/USD still risks a deeper pullback as well as 1.2100 caps the upside, note Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2039
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2197
Daily SMA50 1.2174
Daily SMA100 1.1903
Daily SMA200 1.194
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2049
Previous Daily Low 1.1915
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1998
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1966
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1869
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1822
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.209
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2224

 

 

