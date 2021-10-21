Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.3760

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with session lows, around 1.3800 amid a modest USD strength
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and dropped to sub-1.3800 levels during the first half of the trading action, though lacked any follow-through.
The risk-off impulse in the markets – amid fresh worries about a credit crunch in China's real estate sector – assisted the US dollar to stage a modest bounce from three-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.3760
The British pound has managed to shake off the selling pressure on the soft inflation data on Wednesday and closed at its highest level in more than a month at 1.3825 before going into a consolidation phase on Thursday.
Although the probability of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike in November fell after the annual Core Consumer Price Index in the UK edged lower to 2.9% in September from 3.1%, GBP/USD didn't have a difficult time regaining traction. Read more...
GBP/USD to struggle to make a push towards 1.40 – Scotiabank
The GBP/USD pair is struggling to hold on to the 1.38 handle. Economists at Scotiabank expect the cable to end the year around this level despite Bank of England's rate hike expectations.
“The GBP remains well supported by hawkish BoE expectations that should prevent sustained declines under 1.36 but we think there is likely more downside than upside risk to market expectations for BoE tightening as already over 100bps in hikes are priced in between now and end-2022.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3808
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3638
|Daily SMA50
|1.3715
|Daily SMA100
|1.3808
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3742
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
