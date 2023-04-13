Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is expected to witness significant gains above 1.2500

An absence of any major positive surprise from the US inflation and the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting exerted downside pressure on the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar, which in turn favored the GBP/USD bears. In doing so, the Cable pair also cheered upbeat comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey while paying little heed to Brexit chatters as US President Joe Biden travels to Northern Ireland. Read more...

GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.2480-85 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, following a two-day winning streak to refresh the weekly top. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the trader’s cautious mood ahead of the UK’s data dump for March while cheering the downbeat signals from the US of late.

The Pound Sterling is expected to show some action ahead of the release of the United Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and production-related (Feb) data. Monthly GDP is expected to expand by 0.1% vs. the former expansion of 0.3%. Industrial and Manufacturing Production is likely to expand by 0.2% on a monthly basis. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair is gathering strength for recapturing the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable got significant bids on Wednesday after United States inflation softened as anticipated by the market participants.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.