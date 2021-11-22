Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with daily low, just above 1.3400 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers eye a drop below 1.3400

The British pound has lost its strength ahead of the weekend and the technical outlook points to a bearish shift in GBP/USD. Investors will keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the negotiations on Brexit's Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.

Following the latest talks in Brussels on Friday, UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost said that they had not yet made substantive progress on the NI protocol issues. In an interview with BBC on Sunday, European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič called upon the UK to end the "political posturing" and accept that the Brexit deal will not be renegotiated. Moreover, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the EU will not compromise on the involvement of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in trade regulation. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with daily low, just above 1.3400 mark

The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the early part of the European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3420 regions in the last hour.

The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the vicinity of the 1.3400 round figure, instead met with fresh supply on the first day of a new week. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a combination of factors. Read more...

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes

GBP/USD is attempting a tepid recovery towards 1.3450 heading into the European open, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the further upside appears elusive amid stronger US dollar and persistent Brexit worries.

At the press time, the currency pair is recovering losses near 1.3445, having hit the intra-day lows at 1.3428 earlier on. Read more...