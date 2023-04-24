Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: No clear directional bias for Pound Sterling

Following the sharp decline witnessed in the American session on Friday, GBP/USD has managed to stabilize above 1.2400 to start the new week. The short-term technical picture fails to provide a directional clue and investors are likely to wait until the pair moves out of its consolidation channel before committing to a position.

The initial reaction to the upbeat S&P Global PMI surveys for the US, which revealed that the private sector's activity has expanded at a stronger pace than expected in early April, helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals. With the market mood remaining upbeat ahead of the weekend, however, the USD lost interest and allowed GBP/USD to erase its daily losses. Read more...

GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s, downside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound of over 65 pips from the 1.2365 area and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and currently trade around the 1.2435 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

A combination of factors assists the US Dollar (USD) to gain some positive traction on the first day of the new week, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The recent hawkish signals by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reaffirmed market bets for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May. Moreover, the incoming US macro data suggests that the world's largest economy remained resilient and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. Read more...

GBP/USD: Extra range bound in the pipeline – UOB

GBP/USD is seen navigating within the 1.2345-1.2510 range in the short term, note Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group.

24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to consolidate in a range of 1.2400/1.2475 last Friday were incorrect as it dropped to 1.2368 and then rebounded to end the day unchanged at 1.2445. While there is room for GBP to edge upwards, we view any advance as a higher trading range of 1.2405/1.2475. In other words, a sustained drop below 1.2405 or above 1.2475 is unlikely.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (21 Apr, spot at 1.2435), we indicated that the recent downward pressure has faded and we highlighted that GBP ‘is likely to trade sideways between 1.2345 and 1.2510 for the time being’. We continue to hold the same view.” Read more...