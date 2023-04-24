Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s

GBP/USD Forecast: No clear directional bias for Pound Sterling
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the American session on Friday, GBP/USD has managed to stabilize above 1.2400 to start the new week. The short-term technical picture fails to provide a directional clue and investors are likely to wait until the pair moves out of its consolidation channel before committing to a position.
The initial reaction to the upbeat S&P Global PMI surveys for the US, which revealed that the private sector's activity has expanded at a stronger pace than expected in early April, helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals. With the market mood remaining upbeat ahead of the weekend, however, the USD lost interest and allowed GBP/USD to erase its daily losses. Read more...
GBP/USD flat-lines below mid-1.2400s, downside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound of over 65 pips from the 1.2365 area and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and currently trade around the 1.2435 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar (USD) to gain some positive traction on the first day of the new week, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The recent hawkish signals by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reaffirmed market bets for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May. Moreover, the incoming US macro data suggests that the world's largest economy remained resilient and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. Read more...
GBP/USD: Extra range bound in the pipeline – UOB
GBP/USD is seen navigating within the 1.2345-1.2510 range in the short term, note Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to consolidate in a range of 1.2400/1.2475 last Friday were incorrect as it dropped to 1.2368 and then rebounded to end the day unchanged at 1.2445. While there is room for GBP to edge upwards, we view any advance as a higher trading range of 1.2405/1.2475. In other words, a sustained drop below 1.2405 or above 1.2475 is unlikely.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (21 Apr, spot at 1.2435), we indicated that the recent downward pressure has faded and we highlighted that GBP ‘is likely to trade sideways between 1.2345 and 1.2510 for the time being’. We continue to hold the same view.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2436
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2413
|Daily SMA50
|1.221
|Daily SMA100
|1.2198
|Daily SMA200
|1.1927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
