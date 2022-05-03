GBP/USD in low 1.2500s, well within recent ranges as key upcoming Fed, BoE meetings eyed

The return of UK market participants from a long weekend has not resulted in a substantial uptick in sterling volatility. As currency markets brace for this week’s key Fed and BoE policy announcements plus a barrage of tier one US data releases, GBP/USD is trading within Monday’s intra-day 1.2470-1.2600ish ranges.

At current levels in the 1.2520s, cable is trading higher by about 0.3%, with some citing a jump in the long-term UK yields upon the reopening of UK bond markets on Tuesday as moderately supportive. Technicians have marked out last Friday’s highs just above 1.2600 and last Thursday’s multi-month lows just above 1.2400 as the range that GBP/USD is likely to be confined to in the run-up to this week’s risk events. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces stiff resistance at 1.2570

GBP/USD has reversed its direction following a dip below 1.2500 in the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair clings to modest daily gains and faces stiff resistance at 1.2570 as investors gear up for the upcoming Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BOE) rate decisions.

The risk-averse market environment helped the dollar find demand and outperform its major rivals on Monday. The mood remains cautious early Tuesday with the UK's FTSE 100 Index losing 0.4% on a daily basis and US stock index futures posting small losses. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2531
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.2494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2893
Daily SMA50 1.3085
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3466
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2598
Previous Daily Low 1.2473
Previous Weekly High 1.2842
Previous Weekly Low 1.2411
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2521
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.255
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2446
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2397
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.257
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2695

 

 

