Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes tentative recovery amid economic headwinds

GBP/USD eyes tentative recovery amid economic headwinds, ahead of US NFP data

The British Pound (GBP) is recovering some ground against the US Dollar (USD), though it remains below the 1.2200 figure capped by weaker UK economic data. A drop in US Treasury bond yields undermines the Greenback amidst a risk-off impulse. The GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2170s, after a bounce of daily lows of 1.2107. Read More...

Pound Sterling aims recovery as risk-off mood wanes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) aims to extend the upside against the US Dollar, after weaker-than-anticipated UK Construction PMI data. The S&P Global reported the Construction spending at 45.0 in September, much lower than expectations of 49.9 and the former release of 50.8. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a reflection of a contraction in activity. A decline in construction spending was widely anticipated as higher mortgage rates have forced households to postpone their demand for new houses. The impact of weak Construction PMI data is expected to remain limited as it is relatively a smaller part of the UK economy. Read More...
 

GBP/USD now seen within a consolidative range – UOB

GBP/USD is now expected to trade within the 1.2030-1.2270 range in the next few weeks, according to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2182
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.2136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2304
Daily SMA50 1.2541
Daily SMA100 1.2612
Daily SMA200 1.2437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2177
Previous Daily Low 1.2037
Previous Weekly High 1.2272
Previous Weekly Low 1.2111
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2056
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1977
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2196
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2336

 

 

 
